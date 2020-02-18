Lagos Safety Commission Advises Motorists on Safety Measures

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola has advised motorists across the State to be safety conscious during this harmattan season.

Mojola in a statement through the Public Affairs Officer of the agency, Mrs Adewunmi Okoh said that the present weather conditions call for motorists to be careful when driving, as visibility is particularly poor early in the mornings and late evenings due to the dry and dusty north-east winds synonymous with the Harmattan Season.

He explained that current weather conditions may reduce the vision of a driver by 200metres thereby creating hazardous driving conditions.

“In severe weather conditions, road signage and markings may be difficult to see as drivers need to use fog lights or low beam lights and not the high beam as it may cause glare hindering possibilities of seeing what is ahead,” he said.

He noted that as a standard, motorists should head out early to their destinations and to always maintain significant distance between other road users and vehicles so as to guard against sudden braking that may lead to accidents due to poor visibility.

He urged motorists to use hazard lights in extreme cases of very low or poor visibility, adding that motorists should desist from the usage of windscreens with cracks as these may also reduce visibility when driving.

He further emphasized the need for drivers to have in their possession fire extinguisher, extra tyre, torchlight, jack, spanners, C caution sign, and other basic tools whenever they ply the highways.

