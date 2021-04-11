Lagos Rolls Out New Directives, As It Eases Restriction On Event Centres

April 11, 2021 65

The Lagos State Government has released new policies targeting event centres, as the government moves to cut back on some restrictions placed on event venues.

Issuing the directives was the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Yusuff, in a statement on Friday.

Event centres, according to the state government, are henceforth required to hold valid licenses pf The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before they can be allowed to function as event centres.

The state government also announced limitations to the number of individuals that are allowed within an event centre, pegging the maximum number at 500.

The statement read, “All event centres must hold a valid license of The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event centre in the State.

“All event centres must be duly registered and verified on The Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event.

READ ALSO: USSD Dispute: Banks Deny Indebtedness To Telcos

An Event Safety Clearance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition.

Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50% of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly posted at the entrance of the event hall.

Maximum allowable capacity for event centres irrespective of the occupancy limit is 500 people. Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event. Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be 6 (six) people on a table of 10 persons.

Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of 6-hours. All guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitisers All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or in the alternative use hand sanitisers. Temperature checks must be taken at all entry points into a facility.

Guests and service providers with temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on the ground. Hand sanitizers must be positioned at the entry points and different spots within the hall.

All event centres must endeavour to display standard COVID-19 safety signs. The signs must be bold and installed at conspicuous locations. Event centre owners/ planners/vendors would be responsible for any breach of protocols by their staff.”