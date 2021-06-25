Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom Have Highest Debt In Q1 – NBS

June 25, 2021 121

Lagos, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states have the highest foreign and domestic debt profile out of all the 36 states in Nigeria and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS Domestic and Foreign Debt report for Q1 2021 published on Thursday showed that Lagos State Government has accumulated a dent of N507.38 billion, Rivers State N266.94 billion and Akwa Ibom, N232.2 billion.

The report showed that the total states and Federal Capital Territory’s debt profile fell slightly to N4.12 trillion as of the end of March 2021, from N4.19 trillion as of the end of December 2020.

“Lagos state accounted for 12.31 per cent of the total domestic debt stock with N507.3 billion, while Jigawa State, with N31.7 billion, has the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.77 per cent to the total domestic debt stock”, the report said.

According to the NBS, the Federal Capital Territory had a debt of N69.53 billion; Zamfara, N96.98 billion; Yobe, N60.09 billion; Taraba, N100 billion; Sokoto, N38,55 billion; Plateau, N134.22 billion; Oyo, N91.95 billion; Osun, N133.92 billion; Ondo, N72.60 billion; Ogun, N156.3 billion; while Niger State had N62.33 billion.

Nasarawa had N58.67 billion; Kwara, N63.24 billion; Kogi, N68.86 billion; Kebbi, N55.1 billion; Katsina, N58.34 billion; Kano, N119.43 billion; Kaduna, N68.75 billion; Jigawa, N31.57 billion; Imo, N149.89 billion; while Gombe State had N82.47 billion.

Enugu State had N68.86 billion; Ekiti, N83.72 billion; Edo, N81.75 billion; Ebonyi, N43.79 billion; Delta, N213.78 billion; Cross-River, N162.34 billion; Borno, N91.86 billion; Benue, N128.25 billion; while Bayelsa had N142.94 billion.

According to the NBS, Anambra State had N59.71 billion; Adamawa, N95.22 billion; Bauchi State, N100.79 billion; while Abia had N70.57 billion.