Lagos Reiterates Support For Small Businesses, Creates SMEs Hub

May 18, 2021
The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to its support of small businesses by ensuring that they have an enabling environment to aid them through the pandemic.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, at the ongoing Y2021 Ministerial Press Briefing, marking the second year of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in office.

Akande identified Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as the backbone of an economy, noting that platforms such as the MSMEs Exclusive Fair would go a long way in supporting small businesses in the state.

She noted that the state government was working to ensure that MSMEs have access to a strong support system that would stimulate development.

The commissioner said, “The annual Lagos MSME Exclusive Fair is undeniable evidence of the State Government’s unshaken dedication to the continuous growth of the MSME sector in the State.”

Programmes for Small Businesses

As part of the programmes targeted at growing MSMEs, Akande listed Eko MSMEs Fashion Hub 1 – which was a state and Federal Government collaborative effort to boost the fashion business.

She also added the e-commerce digital platform that functioned to spotlight products and services of MSMEs.

Others are the Export Promotion Committee that aims at promoting locally-produced goods; the Lagos Council on MSMEs, for the harmonisation of state and local initiatives; and the National Awareness and Sensitisation Tour – for the promotion of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (ACFTAA).

On other progress made by the state government, the commissioner said that the construction of the 44 factory unit-Imota Light Industrial Park was 86 percent complete.

The factory units would serve to support the industrial areas in Mushin and Isolo, stretching out to Sabo in Ikorodu.

She noted that the state government was reaping the benefits of the collaboration with the private sector to establish the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

