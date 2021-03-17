Lagos Red Line Rail To Commence Operations In 2022

March 17, 2021 72

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced that the Lagos Red Line Rail would be operational in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo at the presentation of cheques to 21 staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), as contained in the press release of the authority.

The disclosure was made by Akinajo’s proxy at the event, the Director of Rail Transport, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, who stated that the governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was concerned about “the likely effect of the occupants for the rail project”.

Akinajo was quoted to have said, In other areas to be impacted by the rail project, we are currently carrying out verification exercises to determine the quantum of compensation to be paid.

“We do not wish to remove any building without paying compensation to both the house owners and the tenants.

“The contractors to implement the rail project had been mobilised and had promised that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Red line rail project will commence passenger operations by the last quarter of next year.”

Little Info…

As part of the state government’s initiative to contain the traffic gridlocks experienced in the state, the state government, under a public-private partnership (PPP) sponsored the state.

Seven rail lines were proposed by LAMATA including red, blue, green, yellow, purple, orange, and brown.

The first two lines of the light rail project are projected to consume $1.4 billion.

Running the stretch of Marina and Agbado, the Red line will be a 30 km rail line; while the Blue line will run through 27 km from Okokomaiko to Marina, and is estimated to gulp $1.2 billion.