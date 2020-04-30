Lagos Police Arrests 65 People For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Order

Sixty-five persons have been arrested in Lagos State for violating the lockdown order.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, the suspects who were between the ages of 16 and 45, were arrested for holding a birthday party and consuming some substances suspected to be hard/illicit drugs.

They were said to have been arrested at a hotel in the Oko Oba area of the state, following credible intelligence obtained by the police.

“Some of the suspects were found in the swimming pool catching fun, in total neglect of the social distancing regulations and the lockdown order.

“The suspects who are within the range of 16 to 45 years, confessed to having left their various homes to the hotel in defiance to the sit at home order,” the statement read in part.

According to the police, the manager of the hotel was equally arrested and the hotel has been sealed off by the relevant agency of the state government.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” the statement said, adding that the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu (psc) urged residents to continue to be law-abiding.

He also advised parents to monitor the activities of their children, especially during this lockdown period, saying together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Channels TV