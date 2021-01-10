Lagos Police Arrests 237 Nightclubbers For Flouting COVID-19 Protocols

January 10, 2021 27

237 people have been arrested by the Lagos police command during a raid on some nightclubs for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

The Police Commissioner for Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu in a statement, revealed that they were arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

He revealed that the clubs raided are; Lounge 38, Bode Thomas at Surulere where 85 suspects were arrested and Club Victoria’s, VI where 152 suspects were also apprehended.

Odumosu added that six others were also arrested for flouting the 12am – 4am curfew imposed by the federal government.

The commissioner also revealed that the suspects have so far been charged to court and would be arraigned in due course.

“The suspects arrested so far by the command have been charged to court and this set, arrested overnight, will be arraigned with immediate effect,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: LaLiga: Heavy Snowfall In Spain Halts Madrid VS Bilbao March

The commissioner also revealed that Lagos State government has ordered an immediate closure of the raided nightclubs, adding that those who fail to comply with the directive would be prosecuted.

“The club owners are hereby strictly warned to comply with the state government’s directive of immediate and total closure of clubs as they will not only be prosecuted but may have to recommend to the state government the stringent punishment of confiscation of the C of O of the club,” it added.

“…it has been observed that most of the club houses were not initially built and approved to be used as club houses by Lagos state government.”

The commissioner appealed to Lagosians to adhere strictly to the various directives put in place to checkmate the spread of COVID-19.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Lagos State government had shut down Cubana, Rumors, DNA and a few nightclubs for disobeying the COVID-19 protocol.

See tweet below:

Gentlemen of the press, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, you are welcome to the Command Headquarters Ikeja today where I intend to brief the media on the update on the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in Lagos State. — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) January 9, 2021

… due to the consequences of such lackadaisical attitudes on our health status and the spread of the rampaging pandemic in the Lagos State. — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) January 9, 2021