Lagos Police Arrest Officer After Stray Bullet Kills Young Girl

September 13, 2021 115

Lagos State’s Police Command has identified and arrested an officer who fired a shot that killed an 18-year-old female during a raid at Ijeshatedo area, Lagos State.

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, the stray bullet hit the victim when a team of detectives went to the area to arrest a robbery suspect on Saturday.

“It has come to the knowledge of the Lagos State Police Command that one Monsurat Ojuade (female) aged 18, was hit by a stray bullet at about 0100 hours of 11th September 2021 when a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti went on investigation activities to effect (the) arrest of a robbery suspect in Ijeshatedo area of the State,” Ajisebutu said in the statement.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Nigeria Suffers 27% Cooking Gas Supply Shortfall in August

“Concerted efforts were made to save the life of the injured victim. She was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention but later died on the way to the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, regrets this unfortunate but avoidable incident and sincerely commiserates with the bereaved family in whose pain he shares in this moment of grief.

“This is, therefore, to inform the bereaved family, sympathisers, and the general public that the erring Police officer who pulled the trigger has been identified and is currently being detained”.

The Lagos Police PRO did not disclose the identity of the arrested officer in the statement titled, ‘Shooting incident at Ijeshatedo: Erring police officer arrested, detained’.

CSP Ajisebutu said the Commissioner of Police has also directed that the police officer be tried and charged to court immediately after being dismissed from the Force.

This, according to him, will serve as a deterrent to others who do not act professionally in the course of their duties.

He also assured the people of the state that regardless of the incident, the Police “shall continue to strive vigorously and conscientiously to protect the lives and property of the citizens”.