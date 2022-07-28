Lagos, Other States To Face Acute Food Shortage – Shawulu

Lagos has been identified to be among 18 other Nigerian states that would experience an acute food shortage in the course of the year (2022).

House of Representatives members, Messrs Rimamnde Shawulu, and Solomon Bob, had submitted a motion titled ‘Urgent Need to Emplace Emergency Programmes and Protocol for the Impending Food Shortages.’

In the motion, which was on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, adopted by the House, Shawulu argued that countries around the world are apprehensive of an impending massive shortage of food and possible famine.

Citing predictions by multilateral and international organisations “a very significant population of Nigeria will face acute shortage and possible famine in the year 2022,” the lawmaker stated that Lagos would be among the most-affected state in the country.

Shawulu’s submission read: “The House notes that in the new projection at least 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory will face a major food crisis in the year 2022. These states include Abia, Adamawa, Benue, Cross Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

“The House is cognisant of the fact that terrorists often lay siege to farms, kidnap farmers, sack villages and force farmers to pay ransom or some fees before accessing their farms. Many farming communities have abandoned their farms and are seeking refuge in urban centres and Internally Displaced Persons camps.

“The House is concerned that should no proactive actions be taken now, the impending hunger and food shortages will worsen Nigeria’s security situation.”

Factors contributing to food shortage in Lagos and other states

At the moment, Nigeria is currently battling enormous insecurities, among which is a food shortage.

Aside from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which affected the global supply of food and other commodity value chains, incessant terrorist attacks, alarming diesel prices, and arbitrary charges imposed on importers by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), are contributory factors to Nigeria’s food insecurity.