Lagos-Ogun Enter Sign MoU To Create Joint Development Commission

May 25, 2021077
Lagos and Ogun states have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing the creation of the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Twitter, on Monday.

He said that the aim of the commission was to stimulate economic development in both states, tackling mutual challenges including security, infrastructure, housing, health, environment, and transportation.

The governor tweeted, “To stimulate greater economic development, cooperation and ultimately to better the lives of our people, I signed an MOU to establish the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission with Governor
Dapo Abiodun today in Abeokuta.

Twitter photo of the Lagos State Governor (L), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Ogun State Governor (R), Dapo Abiodun, at the signing of the MoU to create the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission in Abeokuta.

“This alliance will accelerate the integration of physical and socio-economic development of our states and enable us to mutually tackle issues prevalent in key economic sectors, including transportation, environment, housing, health, infrastructure and security.

“The Memorandum of Understanding signed today is a game changer that will transform the urban agglomeration that exists between Lagos and Ogun States.

READ ALSO: Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line To Be Ready In Three Weeks – Amaechi

“We are driven by the desire to stimulate socio-economic growth, bridge development gaps and ensure that Lagos megacity status is complemented by pervasive infrastructural development even in boundary towns.

“It has become obvious that the best way to accelerate socio-economic development is by embracing a collaborative approach for growth, development and urban sustainability.”

On his part, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, stated that the alliance would provide “numerous benefits for residents” once the commission takes off.

