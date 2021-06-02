June 2, 2021 60

The Lagos State Chapter, the leading branch of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), on Wednesday, unveiled programmes to mark this year’s edition of the Lagos Public Relations Week; themed: Managing Public Communication, Building Trust, scheduled to hold from Friday, June 25th – Thursday, July 1st, 2021.

The Lagos Public Relations Week is the flagship event for communications practitioners setting agendas and deepening therelationship with key stakeholders in exciting ways. More than 3,000 participants, volunteers and audiences are expected to take part in the weeklong programme, which is supported by reputable corporate bodies, public relations consultancies and the media.

The Lagos PR Week will start with a special Cocktails and Networking Mixer designed to fraternize and strengthen relationships between Public Relations Practitioners and the most influential stakeholders and sponsors on Friday, June 25, 2021.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, there will be the Acts of Kindness Roadshow and Tours. The Members of the Chapter and stakeholders will embark on a special visit to an autistic home including touring select government establishment, media organisation and corporate bodies who have supported the Institute over the years.

There will be a Special Workshop for the Public Affairs Managers in Local Government Development Authorities in Lagos State, tagged: Public Affairs Manager of the Future, in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Strategy and Local Government Service Commission, Lagos State on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The programmes marking the Week will climax with the Strategic Discourse featuring Prof Pat Utomi, delivering the keynote paper entitled: Managing Public Communication, Building Trust, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, on July 1, 2021. The Discourse has featured technocrats and change agents and it is now recognized as a relevant forum due to its focus on pertinent socioeconomic and political issues such as governance, leadership, resource management and national reputation.

The Annual General Meeting and Election of new executives who will lead the affairs of the Chapter is also billed to hold at the same venue after the Discourse.