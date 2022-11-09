Lagos NIPR Launches Digital PR Digest

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in collaboration with Upticomm Marketing Company, launched a professional journal tagged: Digital PR Digest, at the opening of the seventh Lagos Digital PR Summit held at the L’eola Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos last Wednesday 26th, October 2022.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Special Guest of Honour and President, Public Relations Association of Nigeria and Managing Director, Chain Reactions Limited, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said, that “I have read the content of the Digital PR Digest and am delighted to convey my pleasure in quality of its editorial. It satisfies all the elements of design, form and quality finishing. The Digest is timely and poised to boost digital communication practice amongst practitioners.”

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Lagos NIPR, Comfort Obot Nwankwo, said that, “The Digital PR Digest is poised to accelerate the adoption and usage of social for public relations practice. It is coming at a very important time when the adoption of social media apps is growing to reach multi-channel audiences. The thrust of public relations remains managing stakeholders’ interest and social is one of the media to reach them faster and cheaper.”

The Founder of the Lagos Digital PR Summit, Segun McMedal said that, “The Digital PR Digest is poised to help its readers succeed big in business through unrivalled access to digital communication strategies, tactics, how-tos and do it yourself nuggets to help them improve their profiles online using best-in-class storytelling.

“The Digest is also laced with lifestyle content to help reader maintain work life balance. I am happy to say that the Digital PR Digest is not for sale and is available in hard and soft copies. It will be published annually to mark the Lagos Digital PR Summit.”

This year’s edition of the Lagos Digital PR Summit, themed: Digital Communities: New Frontier Building Relationships, focused on building a digital community which is now the de facto place to live, work, play and sell online for B2B and B2C.

The Summit is equipping participants with skills to create a better content that builds trust and engages a multi-channel community. They earned a Certificate of Participation and the honorary Lagos Digital PR Ambassadorship having successfully completing the workshop to drive positive impact in their organizations.

The Lagos Digital PR Summit attracts marketing communications professionals in government, corporate and media to equip and expose them to contemporary techniques and glean new insights into the fast-growing digital media space for modern-day strategic communication practice.

The Lagos Digital PR Summit is backed by leading global technology companies, media organizations, professional networking groups and digital communications advisory firms including Shell Nigeria, Toyota Nigeria, TekSight Edge, TVC Communications, Bellanaija, TechCity, The Comms Avenue and leading marketing communication magazines.

(PHOTO CAPTION FROM LEFT – RIGHT)

Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Comfort Nwankwo, President, Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), Israel Jaiye Opayemi and the Founder, Lagos Digital Public Relation Summit, Segun McMedal, at the launch of the Digital PR Digest during the opening of the 7th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit held at the L’eola Hotel, Lagos on Wednesday 26, October 2022.