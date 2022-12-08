Lagos Museum To Benefit From Bank Of America Arts Project

The National Museum Lagos has been chosen as one of 19 major global art conservation projects to benefit from the Bank of America Arts Conservation Project 2022.

The grant money will be used to restore 350 Igbo-Ukwu bronze objects. This is the first grant ever awarded for the conservation of the Igbo-Ukwu bronzes.

According to a statement, the grant will allow the Nigerian National Museum to conduct a structural analysis, consolidation, and full conservation and treatment of 350 culturally significant objects of Igbo-Ukwu origin in its collection, beginning with a selection of 150 Igbo-Ukwu bronze objects.

The conservation process will take about 8 months on-site at the National Museum, with assistance from an expert conservator.

“The grant which is about 40,000USD provides an avenue for proper and adequate conservation of Igbo-Ukwu objects, especially some that are already corroded and needs to be restored.

“It allows the National Commission for Museums and Monuments the opportunity to exhibit objects in their best states for public education and enlightenment.” said Abba Isa Tijani, Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments in Nigeria.

“Through the Art Conservation Project, we have an opportunity to shine a light on the perpetual need for conservation and preservation. Our support helps ensure that future generations can celebrate and enjoy these historic works of art for years to come.” said Brian Siegel, global arts and heritage executive at Bank of America.