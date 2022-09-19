Lagos Mass Transit Red Line Rail System Will Commence Operations Q1, 2023 – LAMATA

According to Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the first passenger will board the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line rail system in the first quarter of 2023.

The Red Line is a 37-kilometre rail line that runs from Agbado, Ogun State, to Marina in central Lagos, according to a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday. Its first phase, from Agbado to Oyingbo, is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2022, and passenger operations are anticipated to start in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the statement, Akinajo, at the handover of a new block of classrooms at the Mushin Public Primary School to the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, said that the vision of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was to ensure the rail began passenger operation by the first quarter of 2023.

The block of 12 classrooms was built to replace the former school building demolished to give way for the Red Line rail project’s overpass bridge and the Mushin Train Station.

Akinajo, who the Director of Rail Transport represented, Olasunkanmi Okusaga said, “LAMATA as planning, implementing and the regulatory agency is primed to make it happen, hence our commitment to ensure that all civil infrastructure, rolling stocks and other infrastructure necessary for its smooth operation are ready before commissioning.

“Those who gave up their property for these two projects, the overpass bridge and train station, have done noble things in our quest to develop public transport infrastructure. We salute those affected for being part of the history of the development of this state. Your contributions and sacrifice will surely not be in vain.”