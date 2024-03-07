Lagos Launches Youth Climate Campaign, Unveils TAOOMMA as Campaign Influencer

In order to implement wholistically its Climate Action Plan, which was launched in July 2021, the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with C40 Cities and with support from the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), has launched the ‘Lagos Youth Climate Campaign’.

The initiative started with a climate change workshop deliberately organized to involve the youth segment of the society in the fight to restore the environment and engage this important segment of society to tackle the climate crisis. The event also witnessed the unveiling of popular comedienne, content creator and social media influencer, Maryam Apaokagi (aka Taaooma), as one of the social media influencers who will drive the State’s climate action plan of the ‘Lagos Youth Climate Campaign’.

Speaking at the workshop themed “Lagos Youth United for Climate Action, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who was represented by the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, praised the youth for championing the cause. He thanked Taaooma for supporting this effort. “Globally, youths are known to be very disruptive. The youths are champions of any revolution. Any idea that you intend to propagate, and you want to get traction you must take it to the youths”.

The Commissioner noted that new media will be used more to drive the key messaging and awareness of the climate crisis campaign. “Every kind of communication that is necessary to propagate this agenda will be deployed. There will be skits, infographics, and a lot of other things will be used all in a bid to ensure that we have proper climate action and be deliberate in reaching the bedrock of our society”.

He opined that Lagos State, across board, is very inclined to making sure that these messages are passed across by propagating inter-agency integration. “More than ever, the current administration led by the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu is keen on ensuring very efficient climate change action for Lagos. We have started, and we are focused on achieving it all” he said.

In his comment, the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi Akodu, said the ‘T.H.E.M.E.S Plus’ Agenda is focused strategically on the youths saying, Mr. Governor realized the need to focus more on the youths in his second term and that is why the ‘Plus’ was introduced into the agenda. With the ‘Plus’ of course we now have ‘social inclusion’, ‘gender equality’ and ‘the Youth’ as priority. And so, Taaooma is very popular among the youths, she has good records and comes clean with her contents, no scandals. She is a social media giant, and we trust her ability to carry the youth along. We considered she deserves to drive the policy for us,”. Akodu emphasized.

On his part, the Lagos City Adviser, C40 Cities, Maximus Ugwuoke, highlighted the significance of the partnership with Lagos State Government. “Lagos as part of our C40 Cities network is showing the light to other cities all across Nigeria on how to prioritize climate action and that essentially is part of the reasons why we have continued to partner with Lagos”.

“We have supported Lagos to develop a climate action plan that is aligned with the Paris Agreement, and we have continued supporting with its Implementation through the generous support of our funders FCDO, through the Urban Climate Action Programme, because you will understand that it is not enough to develop a plan without implementation. Thus, C40 is supporting Lagos in implementing actions around energy, waste, and of course mainstreaming because if you are familiar with Lagos environment you will know that waste management, energy and transportation are the emission hotspots so, we are supporting them to make sure that they implement action to reduce greenhouse gas carbon emissions through those sources”. We are also supporting the city to mainstream climate action through a strategy and action plan aimed at bringing all MDAs together to ensure that climate action is embedded and prioritized in their policies, plans and budgetary allocations. The youth programme for example is part of the strategy to engage the youths into taking proactive actions to address the issue of the climate emergency in Lagos”. Ugwuoke further explained.

Lagos is a pioneer member of C40 Cities, a global network of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the issues of the climate crisis and sustainable environmental practices demonstrating its leadership and commitment to climate change and a sustainable environment, which aligns with the ‘T.H.E.M.E.S Plus’ Agenda of Lagos State.