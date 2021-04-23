fbpx
Lagos Launches 5-Year Agriculture Plan To Generate $10bn By 2025

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Lagos Launches 5-Year Agriculture Plan To Generate $10bn By 2025

April 23, 2021076
Lagos Launches 5-Year Agriculture Plan To Generate $10bn By 2025

The Lagos State Government disclosed that investment in the state’s agriculture sector is projected to amount to $10 billion over the next five years.

This was stated by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the launch of the five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap.

He noted that a huge chunk of the investment into the sector would be driven by players in the private sector.

Sanwo-Olu said explained that the roadmap was necessary, as the state was veering off its path of dependence on other states for food.

He stated that the time had come for Lagos to tap into its agricultural potentials, which is envisaged to be achieved through the food systems roadmap.

The governor listed three pillars that the programme is anchored on, and they include the growth of the upstream sector via leverage on technologies, growth of the midstream and downstream sectors, and the doubling down of participation of the private sector.

READ ALSO: Small Businesses, Farmers To Benefit From Lagos State’s $20m Fund

He said, “Our strategies for sustainable Agricultural Development shall focus on three pillars. First, we will grow the upstream sector through interventions by leveraging technologies that are capable of lowering the cost of production of value chains; Focus on growing the midstream and downstream sectors that are of value and lastly, we will improve on private sector participation by developing and initiating policies that will encourage more private investments in agriculture.

“The projection is that the total investment in the Agricultural Sector from the government, private sector, donor agencies and development partners will run into over $10 Billion in the next five years.

“While we expect most of the investment to be private sector-driven, government will continue to provide the needed infrastructure while the private sector will be encouraged to lead the key projects.”

Sanwo-Olu named some investments that the state had embarked on including the Lagos State Aquatic Centre of Excellence (LACE) that would ensure that fish production in the state grows to 80 percent from 20 percent; the Lagos Food Production Centre Avia, and the Imota Rice Mill.

He said, “I am greatly encouraged by the interest already generated in the Five-Year Agricultural Roadmap and I hope it will be sustained and backed with concrete action on the part of our development partners and the international community.

” I assure you that the Lagos State Government is putting in place deliberate incentives to make your investment safe, secure and profitable.”

About Author

Lagos Launches 5-Year Agriculture Plan To Generate $10bn By 2025
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 17, 2016079

Nigeria’s Oil Production Output Slides to 1.4million Barrel Per Day

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has stated that Nigeria’s oil production has slid by almost 40 per cent to 1.4 million barrels a
Read More
March 23, 2015868

2,000 Groups Apply For MSME Development Fund In Zamfara State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram About 2,000 groups have applied to access the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs Development Fund in Zamfara State, the Project Leader, Special Purpo
Read More
August 26, 2015382

Losing Streak Persists as NSE Index Sheds 1.4%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The lingering bearish trend dominating trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, wiped off 1.4 per cent or 407 points from the Al
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.