Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N10 million Settlement To Late Kolade Johnson’s Family

The family of a 36-year-old man, Kolade Johnson, who was killed by policemen while watching soccer at a viewing centre in Mangoro area of Lagos was on Friday awarded a settlement of the sum of N10 million.

The incident which occurred on March 31, 2019, sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities gave the identities of the erring cop as Police Inspector, Ogunyemi Olalekan, and Sergeant Godwin Orji.

Olalekan was subsequently dismissed from the Nigeria Police after he was found guilty , while Orji got an acquittal.

The Chairman of the Lagos judicial panel, Doris Okuwobi, announced the compensation at the sitting on Friday.

The mother of the deceased was presented with a cheque.

Thirteen petitioners — including Johnson’s family — were compensated with a total of N83 million at the sitting on Friday.