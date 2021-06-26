fbpx
Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N10 million Settlement To Late Kolade Johnson’s Family

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWSLETTER

Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N10 million Settlement To Late Kolade Johnson’s Family

June 26, 2021095
Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N10 million Settlement To Late Kolade Johnson's Family

The family of a 36-year-old man, Kolade Johnson, who was killed by policemen while watching soccer at a viewing centre in Mangoro area of Lagos was on Friday awarded a settlement of the sum of N10 million.

The incident which occurred on March 31, 2019, sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities gave the identities of the erring cop as Police Inspector, Ogunyemi Olalekan, and Sergeant Godwin Orji.

Olalekan was subsequently dismissed from the Nigeria Police after he was found guilty , while Orji got an acquittal.

READ ALSO: NSIP/NPower: FG Engages 206 Independent Monitors In Lagos

The Chairman of the Lagos judicial panel, Doris Okuwobi, announced the compensation at the sitting on Friday.

The mother of the deceased was presented with a cheque.

Thirteen petitioners — including Johnson’s family — were compensated with a total of N83 million at the sitting on Friday.

About Author

Lagos Judicial Panel Awards N10 million Settlement To Late Kolade Johnson’s Family
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 27, 2014085

Rivers Police Arrest 320 Boko Haram Suspects

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Rivers State State Police Command on Sunday arrested about 320 persons suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect. It was gathered that the suspects
Read More
Cherry-Eromosele-Jorn-Lyseggen-Mitchell-Elegbe-Adedotun-Sulaiman-and-the-MEST-Graduates LABOURNEWSLETTER
September 8, 20160198

FG Earmarks N2billon For Graduate Internship Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Federal government is set to spend the sum of N2 billion for the Graduate Internship Scheme, GIS, before the end of 2016, as part of the efforts
Read More
Arsenal With Lone Goal against Manchester United NEWSLETTERSPORTS
November 2, 20200537

Aubameyang Lifts Arsenal With Lone Goal against Manchester United

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slammed home from the spot to give Arsenal a 0-1 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League tie on Sunday, ending Arsenal
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.