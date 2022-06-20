Lagos International Trade Fair To Enhance Business Collaboration – LCCI

According to Leye Kupoluyi, Vice President and Chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Trade Promotion Board, the Lagos International Trade Fair will provide possibilities for African countries to collaborate in trade, industry, and investment.

He mentioned this during a press conference announcing the 36th Lagos International Trade Fair, which will take place in November and with the theme “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.”

Kupoluyi said, “The Lagos International Trade Fair is positioned to promote economic integration, intra-African trade and Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment.

“The LITF has always been a platform for many African countries to interact. What we have done as Lagos International Trade Fair organiser is to organise all these African countries on different levels, promote them and interact with them in a single location.”

He stated that a conducive environment for local and international investors to network for potential investment possibilities will be developed during the trade show.

According to him, exhibitors from across Africa will have the opportunity to explore the potential for trade, industrial, and investment collaboration among themselves in order to promote the Africa Continental Free Trade Area initiative for economic integration and shared prosperity on the continent.

He stated that lessons learned from previous years’ creative shows would be applied to ensure a smooth event. The trade fair field would be covered by CCTV, as it was last year, he said, and the organisers were working with the essential security agencies to ensure a calm trade show.

“We are working to improve all the facilities that would make the trade fair a hitch-free event,” he said.

Kupoluyi also said the chamber was committed to giving visibility to the latest innovations in goods, services and technology by its exhibitors.

The Director-General, LCCI, Chinyere Almona, said, “This year, there will be a lot of African countries at the trade fair. So, you will see a new and improved Africa Hall because the African countries will come together to showcase their goods and services, and we can promote African trade and commerce across Africa.”