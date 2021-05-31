fbpx
Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project For Inauguration June 10 – Minister

May 31, 2021077
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge railway project on June 10.

Mohammed made this known during a joint inspection of the project with Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi at Wole Soyinka Railway Station in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mohammed said the purpose of the inspection was to ensure adequate preparation had been made before the ceremony.

He said, “Tentatively, the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge will be inaugurated on June 10. What the Honourable Minister is doing is to ensure that all the Is are dotted and the Ts are crossed before June 10.

“You can see right from Apapa to Agege, Papalanto to this place; you have seen us go down to engage the contractor to ensure that everything is in order.

READ ALSO: N’Assembly Says Work On Lagos Road Projects To Be Sped Up

“It is because this is one of the flagships of this administration, one of the landmark achievements of this administration.

“Not only is this the first time we are having a dual standard gauge, but you can see the passion by which the minister supervises the project.”

The minister said the government was committed to improving the lives of the people through the transportation sector.

He added, “This is my fourth experience with the honourable Minister on this project and I see progress every day.

“There is nothing to deflect the attacks on this administration than by showing concrete evidence like this one that this administration is focused on, is committed to delivering infrastructure to Nigerians.

“With this railway project completed, we are cutting down the travel time between Lagos and Ibadan, but more importantly, we are creating jobs along the line. It is by far safer than traveling by road. So far, we are satisfied with what we are seeing.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

