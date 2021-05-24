Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line To Be Ready In Three Weeks – Amaechi

May 24, 2021 109

The Lagos-Ibadan rail line will be ready for formal inauguration and will commence full operation in June, this was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday in Ibadan.

The Minister noted that almost 90 percent of the project which is being handled by the Chinese construction firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was ready, he further stated that the rest of the work would be completed in2 to 3 weeks.

Amaechi, who spoke in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday after a train ride from Lagos on an inspection of the line, also ordered the arrest of buyers of vandalised rail track facilities and other equipment.

He said he would need to obtain the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to give the actual date of the inauguration of the line currently on the skeletal service/trial run.

He said, “I hope the office of the President will approve the commissioning of this project in June. We will communicate the actual date in the next one or two weeks but certainly, I think it is in June.

“We are not 100 percent ready for commissioning but we are 89 to 90 percent ready for commissioning and we are hoping that by the next three weeks we will be ready and by then, they will give us a date from the office of the president. One thing is that by the time they give us a date, we will be ready for commissioning.”

The minister also said an e-ticketing platform would be deployed to the Lagos-Ibadan rail in order to manage the envisaged passenger traffic.

“I have directed the MD of NRC to advertise for the e-ticketing and we hope the traffic that we will witness on this axis will be managed with that platform,” he said.

On how the project would be maintained after completion, Amaechi said, “There is a maintenance plan between us and the CCECC within the next three to five years. And by then, I would have left government but for me and within the period I am serving as Minister, there is an agreement between us and the CCECC for the purpose of maintenance.”

The Minister, while commenting on the stealing and vandalization of rail track, said the vandals and buyers of such stolen items must be prosecuted.

He said, “I don’t know why some Nigerians are the way they are. I have told the Managing Director of NRC to arrest the buyers of the equipment. It is not enough to arrest the vandals.

“It is likened to those who said why should the National Assembly punish those who pay ransom. That law was first passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly when I was the Speaker and the reason is that when there is no demand, there will be no supply.

“If we don’t pay ransom, they will be tired and they will stop. The same way, if they don’t buy those metals, nobody will steal them.

“Also, we must approach the judiciary to have a court that can dispense justice readily so that people are sent to jail early enough to deter others and we will also encourage our governors to create jobs.”