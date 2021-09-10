Lagos House Of Assembly Passes VAT, Anti-Open Grazing Bills

September 10, 2021 161

The Value Added Tax (VAT) bill, along with a bill that bans open grazing of cattle in the state has been passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The state’s law-making organ passed both bills following unanimous votes by the lawmakers during Thursday’s plenary session after they were read for the third time.

The Speaker of House, Mudashiru Obasa, afterward commended his fellow lawmakers for their desire to ensure that the state remains on the path of growth.

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” he told the lawmakers at the legislative chamber of the Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja.

The Speaker also asked the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit clean copies of the bills for the assent of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The passage comes a day after the lawmakers held separate public hearings on the bills with stakeholders who declared their support for them.