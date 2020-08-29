Lagos Helicopter Crash: Third Person on Board Dies

The third person on board the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi, Ikeja in Lagos on Friday, has died.

Tunji Oketunmbi, spokesman of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), confirmed the development to TheCable on Friday night.

“I can confirm that the victim that was rushed to the hospital after the accident is dead. I can’t confirm the time of his death but I have been briefed about his death,” he told TheCable over the phone.

The victim whose identity is yet to be disclosed died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where he was taken to after the accident.

The helicopter, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW belongs to Quorum Aviation, an air transportation and logistics company, flew in from Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, with two crew members and a passenger.

In a statement earlier on Friday, Quorum Aviation asked the public to await the outcome of the investigation by AIB.

“As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA),” the statement read.

“Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful.

“In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”

TheCable had earlier reported that AIB had recovered the black box of the helicopter while investigation is ongoing.

