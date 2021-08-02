fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER

Lagos Has No Plans To Reduce NYSC Doctors’ Allowance – Commissioner

August 2, 20210154
Lagos Has No Plans To Reduce NYSC Doctors' Allowance - Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has debunked reports that it had plans to cut the allowances of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) doctors by 20 percent, from 75,000 to N15,000.

Invalidating the report was the Commissioner for Establishments, Training, and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle.

She called for restraint from the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) whose planned strike was described as “hasty”.

She said, “Lagos State Government has noted the decision of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to call out doctors on a strike from Monday, 2nd August 2, 2021.

READ ALSO: Over 2,000 Individuals Receive Treatment For Drug-related Illnesses In 5 Months, Says Marwa

“The decision followed the directive of its National Executive Committee meeting held in Umuahia on 30th July, 2021.

“The communique cited, among other grievances, a purported directive from the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Special Duties, to reduce the monthly payment of NYSC Doctors from N75,000 to N15,000, effective July 2021. This claim is false and misleading.

“Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu remains committed to the welfare of Lagos State Government employees, particularly the health workers who have showed commitment, bravery and resilience in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The decision of NARD is hasty. We, therefore, appeal for restraint by the Lagos Chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors and Nigerian Medical Association. They should wait for the conclusion of these engagements.”

About Author

Lagos Has No Plans To Reduce NYSC Doctors’ Allowance – Commissioner
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 3, 20130127

Akwa Ibom Adopts Free Business Clinic to Boost Industrialisation Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Akwa Ibom government has urged members of the organised private sector (OPS) to take advantage of the free business clinic provided for trade groups to grow
Read More
Nova Merchant Bank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
May 10, 20190197

Agusto Gives ‘BBB-’ Rating To Nova Merchant Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Agusto & Co Limited, one of Nigeria’s respectable credit rating agency globe hast assigned a ‘Bbb-‘rating to Nova Merchant Bank Limited. The rating assi
Read More
Global Coronavirus Death COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 5, 20200143

Global Coronavirus Death Count Hits 250,000

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped a quarter-million on Monday, mostly in the US and Europe even as both regions slowly moved away from lock
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.