Lagos Has No Plans To Reduce NYSC Doctors’ Allowance – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has debunked reports that it had plans to cut the allowances of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) doctors by 20 percent, from 75,000 to N15,000.

Invalidating the report was the Commissioner for Establishments, Training, and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle.

She called for restraint from the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) whose planned strike was described as “hasty”.

She said, “Lagos State Government has noted the decision of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to call out doctors on a strike from Monday, 2nd August 2, 2021.

“The decision followed the directive of its National Executive Committee meeting held in Umuahia on 30th July, 2021.

“The communique cited, among other grievances, a purported directive from the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Special Duties, to reduce the monthly payment of NYSC Doctors from N75,000 to N15,000, effective July 2021. This claim is false and misleading.

“Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu remains committed to the welfare of Lagos State Government employees, particularly the health workers who have showed commitment, bravery and resilience in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The decision of NARD is hasty. We, therefore, appeal for restraint by the Lagos Chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors and Nigerian Medical Association. They should wait for the conclusion of these engagements.”