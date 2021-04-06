fbpx
Lagos Has Highest Debt-To-Total Net Revenue With 712.94%

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Lagos Has Highest Debt-To-Total Net Revenue With 712.94%

April 6, 2021089
Lagos Has Highest Debt-To-Total Net Revenue With 712.94%

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) disclosed that as of 2019 end, Lagos State led the 36 states in the country in debt-to-total net revenue, soaring as high as 712.94 percent.

This was disclosed in the FRC’s report titled, ‘Debt sustainability analysis of state governments’, stating that all states’ debts including the Federal Capital Territory surpassed 50 percent of their revenues.

In the report, the FRC noted that the Debt Management Office (DMO) had laid down guidelines on public debt management in 2012 for public debt assessment in Nigeria.

“The Debt Management Office Revised Guidelines on Public Debt Management, 2012 sets out the rules for public debt assessment in Nigeria.

“Section F(C) of the Guidelines states that the total amount of loans outstanding at any particular time including the proposed loan shall not exceed 50 per cent of the actual revenue of the body concerned, for the preceding 12 months,” the report read.

States’ Debts

The report added that states like Osun, Cross River, and Ogun came in second, third, and fourth in the debt-to-total net revenue.

It said, “It can be deduced that all the 36 states and FCT exceeded the DMO threshold of 50 per cent.

“Lagos State accounted for the highest Debt-to-Total Net Revenue as at the end of 2019, with 712.94 per cent. Osun State came second with 650.94 per cent Debt-to-Total Net Revenue.

“While Cross River and Ogun States were third and fourth with 597.36 per cent and 402.30 per cent respectively.”

READ ALSO: Shoprite Awaits Regulatory Approval On Sale Of Nigerian Stores

What These Debts Mean For States

The report stated that although the above-listed states had exceeded their debt-to-total net revenue, it doesn’t lead to the conclusion that they have “overborrowed”.

It said, “Nonetheless, this does not lead to the conclusion that such states have over-borrowed, as the overall debt limits of the governments in the federation has not been set.

“It is on record that the overall limits of consolidated debts of federal, states and local governments are yet to be set since the enactment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, though the commission has continually engaged the Honourable Minister(s) of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the issue.”

A further breakdown of states’ debts

Lagos State

  • Revenue: N117,883,619,963.71,
  • Debt: N899,385,238,387.44
  • Debt-debt-to-total net revenue %: 762.94, which is 712.94 percent higher than the 50 percent set standard.

Osun State:

  • Revenue: N24,222,272,968.41
  • Debt: N169,784,799,861.33
  • Debt-to-total net revenue%: 700.94 percent, which is 650.94 percent higher than 50 percent set standard.

Cross River:

  • Revenue: N36,312,879,237.96
  • Debt: N235,074,694,644.56
  • Debt-to-total net revenue%: 647 percent, which is 597 percent higher.

Ogun State:

  • Revenue: N38,710,634,518.42
  • Debt: N175,087,821,320.28
  • Debt-to-total net revenue%: 452.30 percent, which is 402.30 percent higher than 50 percent set standard.

About Author

Lagos Has Highest Debt-To-Total Net Revenue With 712.94%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

TENDER OPPORTUNITY BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERTENDERS
May 9, 20180165

Business & Economy | Call for Proposals: Annual Community Micro-Grant Program 2018 by Burners Without Borders (BMB)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Overview BURNERS WITHOUT BORDERS (BMB) ANNUAL COMMUNITY MICRO-GRANT PROGRAM 2018 CALL FOR PROPOSALS DEADLINE: 4TH JUNE 2018 Burners Without Borders has laun
Read More
December 24, 2013050

BPE Finally Signs SPA With Bidders for Afam, Kaduna Disco

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has finally signed the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the preferred bidders for both Afam generation company (Ge
Read More
Customs Service Targets N1.5trn Revenue In 2021 NEWS
February 8, 20210245

Oyo/Osun Customs Raked In ₦4,896 billion In January 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir, the Customs Area Controller of Oyo/Osun Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said the command generated ₦4,896 billion in Janu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.