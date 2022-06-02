Lagos Govt Vows To Crush Seized Motorcycles

June 2, 2022 28

The Lagos State Government said that iit will crush seized motorcycles (okadas) as an effort to enforce ban on okadas in the state.

This decision was made known by Gbenga Omotosho, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga via a statement.

“Law enforcement agencies seized many motorcycles today,” the commissioner said. “They will all be crushed on Friday in the presence of the media.”

Omotosho said as a means to cushion the impact of the ban, the Lagos State Government is ramping up plans for alternatives.

“Many small buses, under the First Mile and Last Mile Scheme, were rolled out extensively in Surulere, Gbagada, Lekki, Lagos Island, and other parts of Lagos,” he said.

“A number of taxi cabs under the LAGRIDE scheme were deployed in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki, and other places.

“The waterways were also busy as Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) put more ferries on their routes.”