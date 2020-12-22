fbpx
Lagos Govt. Urges Motorists To Comply With Transportation Guidelines

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Lagos Govt. Urges Motorists To Comply With Transportation Guidelines

December 22, 2020018

The Lagos State Government on Monday urged motorists to adere with its transportation safety guidelines, as part of measures to control the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement, stressed that it was mandatory for passengers and commuters to wear face masks, wash their hands with soap under running water, and sanitise with alcohol-based sanitisers before and after each trip.

He also urged residents to desist from actions capable of undermining government efforts at curbing the second wave of the pandemic.

The commissioner explained that it was compulsory for all transport operators and companies to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks, and garages, in line with the standards of disinfection approved by the state government.

While noting that the safety guidelines would be reviewed periodically in respect of interstate operations, he warned that the level of success would be monitored to achieve strategies for effective control of the further spread of the highly contagious killer disease.

Oladeinde, who affirmed that motorcycles remained banned in all areas of the metropolis and were not expected to carry passengers due to being vulnerable to COVID-19, warned motorists driving against oncoming traffic to desist from the reckless act.

READ ALSO: NIN Registration: FG Shifts Deadline for SIM Card Barring

He also cautioned operators of various mechanic villages in the state to ensure that all abandoned vehicles within their premises were evacuated immediately and ensure the environment was kept clean, stressing that non-compliance would attract serious sanctions from the ministry.

The commissioner insisted that all truck drivers, passengers, and individuals transporting foods, raw materials, and other agricultural products to the state must always wear their face masks and gloves.

On water transport operation, he stated that water transport operators would not be allowed to operate beyond 6pm daily, and they must ensure that their passengers wear life jackets in addition to compulsory hand sanitisation on every trip.

Oladeinde assured residents that the government would not relent in its efforts to eradicate the killer disease completely from the state.

Related tags :

About Author

Lagos Govt. Urges Motorists To Comply With Transportation Guidelines
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

NCDC COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 18, 2020083

COVID-19: NCDC Records 338 New Cases as Total Figure Approaches 6,000

Nigeria has recorded a significant spike in the number of cases in one week, with 338 new cases confirmed in 16 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). This was announced by the Nigeria Centre
Read More
June 2, 2015418

88 People Died in 98 Accidents Between January and May – Edo FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday, June 2, said that about 88 persons died in 98 road crashes recorded by the corps in Edo State, between January and May, 2015. The Edo Sector Commander,
Read More
House of Reps COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 31, 2020045

House of Reps Donate 2 Months Salary to Tackle Coronavirus

The 360 members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria The Speaker of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila w
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon