Lagos Govt To Double-Down On Megacity Ambition

February 16, 2021 32

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated the vision of his administration: to turn the state into a megacity that will stand alongside other megacities in the world.

The projected year for the full actualisation of this scope is 2030, when the city “will be a Smart City”, according to the governor.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the Lagos Economic Summit titled, ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the tone for the next decade.’

He said, “In 2030, Lagos will proudly stand beside every other megacity in the world in terms of its capacity to transport its people efficiently and responsively.

“In 2030, Lagos will be a Smart City, fully covered by a network of several thousands of kilometers of fibre optic infrastructure that will carry broadband internet into our homes, offices, and schools and unleash a technology revolution that has never before been seen in this part of the world.

READ ALSO: Lawmakers Flay Ministry, Oil Companies For $750 Million Annual Loss To Gas Flaring

“The Smart City that is unfolding will also be home to a network of intelligent cameras that will support not only security and policing across the state, but also traffic management and data collection for urban planning.

“As you all know, land is not a resource we are generously endowed with in Lagos – we are the smallest state in Nigeria by landmass, with by far the largest population.

“Yet, this should not be an excuse for us to shy away from exploiting the agriculture value chain to the fullest, with a focus on non-land-intensive aspects like processing and value addition.

“By 2030, Lagos will be home to one of the largest rice mills in the world in Imota. We can still aspire, even with our geographical limitations to feed ourselves and the rest of the country through the innovative use of technology and a focus on processing and industry.”