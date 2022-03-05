fbpx

Lagos Govt Seals Event Over Petrol Souvenir

March 5, 20220130
The Lagos State Government has sealed Havillah Event Centre at Oniru, over petrol that was used as a souvenir at a party.

The event centre was sealed by officials of the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad “for Contravening Public Safety Rules”.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, had said on Saturday that the state government would probe the use of petrol as a souvenir at a party.

Omotoso said in a statement that the government’s attention had been drawn to a viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an events centre in Lagos.

He said there was no doubt that the action was dangerous and could lead to loss of lives and property, and it was against all safety measures in such places.

According to him, the Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission will ensure that all parties to “the reprehensible action are made to account for it”.

“The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to government.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided,’’ Omotoso added.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

