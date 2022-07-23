Lagos Govt Releases Harmonised School Calendar For 2022/2023

The Lagos State Government (Govt) has released the approved synchronized school calendar for the 2022/2023 academic year for all schools across the state.

The academic calendar for Lagos schools was announced by the Director General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance at the state’s Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni via a statement on Friday.

The Director General explained that the approval for the Lagos school calendar is in line with the government’s goal to ensure a unified academic school calendar for both public and private schools in the state.

Primary and secondary schools (private and public) will resume for first term on September 5, 2022 and vacate on December 16, 2022.

The school calendar emphasises the need for schools to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days.

All schools have been advised to adhere strictly to the academic calendar for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos state.

Read the full statement below:

In line with its mandate to ensure a harmonized academic school calendar for both public and private schools in Lagos State, the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), the Ministry of Education has released the approved harmonized school calendar for the year 2022/2023 academic year.

According to the approved school calendar, schools below the tertiary level in the State will be resuming for First Term (2022/2023 academic session) on Monday 5th September 2022 and vacate on Friday 16th December 2022.

The year 2022/2023 academic calendar embeds flexibility in schools and prioritizes harmonized instructional days of learning for all schools in the state to ensure that students spend productive learning hours in the classrooms while schools are also held accountable to the same standards. It is pertinent to note that, according to the school calendar, schools are to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days.

All schools are enjoined to adhere strictly to the academic calendar and the important notes, as approved, for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education and Technology.

For further inquiries and information, visit www.oeqalagos.com or email: support@oeqalagos.com.

Abiola Seriki-Ayeni (Mrs.)

Director General

Office of Education Quality Assurance

For: Honourable Commissioner (Education)

Lagos State.