Lagos Govt Raises Workers Salary By 20%

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu increased workers salary in the state by 20% shortly after being re-elected for a second term.

The governor reiterated his administration’s determination to improve the welfare and well-being of public servants in Lagos State in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Officers in the mainstream public service, local governments and local council development areas, and the State Universal Basic Education Board were affected by the 20 percent increase, which took effect on January 1, 2023.

“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January 2023 will be paid along with salaries for the month of March 2023, while the arrears for the month of February 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April 2023,” the statement read.

“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the state.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

Salary increase

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Sanwo-Olu on October 4, 2022 stated that his administration was working to raise salaries in the state civil service and 5 months later the increase was announced hours after his re-election.

The Governor admitted that the country’s high inflation had a negative impact on workers’ purchasing power.

He stated that the state of Lagos will not wait for the federal government to improve worker conditions.

Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration is proactive in responding to civil servants’ desires.

“I have looked around, and I know that as a country, we’re under pressure. I am aware that our country has a high level of inflation.”

“At our cabinet meeting, I directed the head of service office and the ministry of staff, training, and pensions to begin planning how we will increase the overall salary of our public servants,” the governor said.