Lagos Govt Raises Alert Over Heavy Traffic On May 22

The Lagos State Government has asked residents to schedule their travel in and out of the Lekki-Epe corridor between 8 am and 2 pm in anticipation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed opening of the Dangote Refinery on May 22, 2023.

In a statement on Monday, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, issued the warning.

Due to the heavy vehicular traffic that would be present on the axis as a result of the commissioning, Oladeinde remarked that the warning had become crucial, especially for frequent road users in the Lekki-Epe zone.

The commissioner then asked citizens to arrange their travel plans around the axis to avoid needless delays.

The announcement further stated that the effective management and control of traffic had been charged to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic enforcement officials.

It also advised drivers to work with the agencies to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

BREAKING: Buhari To Commission Dangote Refinery READ ALSO