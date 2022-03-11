Lagos Govt Publishes Details Of Sex Offenders

March 11, 2022 124

The Lagos State Government has begun the publication of details of sex offenders in the state.

Mrs Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) made this known on Thursday during a press conference at the agency’s office.

Justice

The details, according to the Executive Secretary, includes the name and picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offence as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

Mrs Vivour Adeniyi noted that this was in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law (DSVAL), particularly section 42 which provides that the Agency is to periodically publish details of Sex convicts in the state.

She also said letters of advisory have been issued to local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided.

The details of sex convicts are to be published periodically on the State Government’s website, (www.lagosstate.gov.ng), the website of the Ministry of Justice (https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the Agency’s website; (www.dsvrtlagos.org).

Report all cases

The Executive Security reiterated that the stance of the State government is resolute in preventing incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, while ensuring justice for all survivors.

She added that to report any case of domestic and sexual violence, Lagosians are to call the toll-free number, 08000333333.