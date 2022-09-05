Lagos Govt Orders Arrest Of Developers Of Collapsed Building

The developer and other construction workers on the collapsed seven-story building in the Victoria Island area of the state have been ordered to be detained by the Lagos State Government.

Dr. Idris Salako, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, issued the directive during his Sunday visit to the location. The commissioner claims that the developer and other experts broke the state’s planning laws.

“There must be a valid Planning Permit from the aforementioned agency, in addition to a letter of Authorisation, Stage inspection at every milestone and certification by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), to ensure that construction works were carried out in conformity with the approval granted,” he added according to a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday.

“Disclosing that investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the building collapse, Salako said the Police are on the trail of the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, and engineers,” the statement noted.

“The Commissioner expressed concern at the level of disregard for the law in the built sector, affirming that the State Government will restore sanity and orderliness to the sector because it has zero tolerance for building collapse.

“He enjoined Lagosians to join hands with the State Government in maintaining vigilance in the built environment by reporting any untoward developments in their vicinity, through any of the Ministry or State Government communication channels, particularly the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPP&UD App) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency.”