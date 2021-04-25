Lagos Govt. Notifies Residents Of Traffic Diversion On Ikorodu Road

fbpx
April 25, 20210135
The Lagos State Government announced that traffic from the Main Carriageway inbound Anthony will be diverted from Monday, 3 May 2021.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement, adding that the diversion would last for four weeks, as the state government was conducting rehabilitation work on Ikorodu Road.

According to the commissioner, the diversion would aid the government to effectively attend to the worsening road situation at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland.

The work was also spurred on by the expected rainfall, the statement said, and to prevent further deterioration of the road.

Suggesting an alternative route, the commissioner urged road users from Ibadan-Lagos Expressway to follow Oworonshoki and emerge at Gbagada and down the ramp at Anthony.

He said, “Road users coming from Ikeja and inbound Surulere are advised to use Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way to link Maryland and access Ikorodu road inbound Surulere.”

Oladeinde asked motorists to bear with the government, as the ongoing work was to ensure that a lasting solution to the bottlenecks on that road is provided.

