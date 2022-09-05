Lagos Govt Meet Monarch On National Theatre, Environ Regeneration

The Lagos State Government has asked Oba Fatai Aremu Aromire, the Ojora of Lagos, for his understanding of the revitalization of the National Theatre, Iganmu, as well as the neighbouring neighbourhoods.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako spoke to newsmen while leading a team of Federal Government consultants and LASURA to the royal father.

Salako also said the opportunity presented itself for the Lagos State Government to consider upgrading neighbouring communities as a result of the edifice’s regeneration, which was at the Federal Government’s request and was stated in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Some of the settlements were identified as Otto and Otumara, and he added that the regeneration will raise them to a higher level.

He noted that the regeneration project, involving some facilities that support the entertainment industry, would boost the environment and provide jobs to the locals.

Salako said there was a plan to convene a stakeholders’ meeting and enjoined the traditional ruler to support the project and advocate its success among his subjects.

The General Manager, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Ajibike Shomade, explained that it was important for the state government and its people to take advantage of the project to effect the regeneration of the two distressed communities and bring them to the standards of a 21st-century smart city.

Speaking for the Federal Government, the Programme Manager, SANEF Creative, Titilola Park, said that the National Theatre was an important national monument whose regeneration would go a long way in restoring a forgotten landmark to its former glory.

Responding, Aromire gave his nod to the project and stated that the community would be looking forward to the proposed stakeholders meeting to elaborate on the importance of the project further.

He urged the government to always consider the key roles of traditional land owners in development projects such as the one at hand.