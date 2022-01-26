Lagos Govt Halts NURTW’s Activities In 3 Areas Over Violence

January 26, 2022 81

The Lagos State Government has on Tuesday halted the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Eyin Eyo, Church Street, and Idumota Bridge indefinitely due to the recent violent attacks in the three areas.

LASG has suspended the NURTW activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge indefinitely due to the recent violence in the aforementioned areas.



According to a statement signed by a spokesperson of the State Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, the directive was issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka at a stakeholder meeting comprising the NURTW, Central Business District (CBD), and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island).

According to the statement, the “Rapid Response Squad (RRS) will station an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic in compliance with traffic Rules and Regulations and to enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis and simultaneously flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.

“Also suspended are the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope).”

“State Security Operatives are hereby put on Red Alert to ensure Safety and Security of lives and property in Lagos Island and environs,” Fayinka said, as quoted in the statement.

The Iya Oloja of Lagos Island, Alhaja Risikat Odumosu, commended the imposition of the ban by the State Government and expressed her displeasure at the wanton looting and destruction of goods around the Idumota area by the NURTW members during the recent disturbance.

Alhaja Odumosu appealed to the State government to do everything in its power to find a lasting solution to the frequent disturbance by the activities of the transport unions on Lagos Island.