Lagos Govt Demolishes Illegal Structures

June 17, 2021085
The demolition of illegal structures in Lagos State has begun, a task under the purview of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement on Wednesday.

He noted that residents of the affected structures had been served notices, adding that they had erected structures under high tension cables.

Explaining further, Abdulraheem said that the state government was working to contain the establishment of illegal structures across the state, as that would threaten the state’s security.

The General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, was quoted by Abdulraheem as saying, “The Building Planning Law being enforced by LASBCA does not limit our operations to only removal of distressed, non-conforming and haphazard buildings, but also covers shanties and structures under power lines.”

Oki pointed out the health effects of having such structures under powerlines on both the residents of the structures and the public.

“The Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law prohibits building under the centre line of overhead electricity cables and should ensure that there should be a reasonable amount of distance between a property and high-tension wire.

“This exercise is just to ensure a sustainable, organised and livable environment for the citizens of the state. The state has zero-tolerance for all structures and properties built under high tension cables.’’

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

