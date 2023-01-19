Lagos Govt Declares Work-free Days For Collection Of PVCs

The Lagos State Government govt) has declared work-free days for state employees (civil servants) to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This was stated in a circular issued by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service (HoS).

He stated that several cadres of public servants have been scheduled to pick up their PVCs on specific dates.

“Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centres are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas…”

Muri-Okunola stated that the dates are January 24, 2023 for grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15; Wednesday, January 25, 2023 for grade levels 02, 04, 08, and 13; Thursday, January 26, 2023 for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and Friday, January 27, 2023 for grade levels 06, 10, 14, and 16.

“As a result, accounting officers and all public servants must ensure compliance while giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” he added.