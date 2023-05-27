Lagos Govt Declares May 29 ‘Work-free Day’

The Lagos State Government has proclaimed Monday, May 29th as a work-free day for state employees in order for them to attend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration for a second term.

This was stated in a circular sent by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service.

“To this end, please note that Monday, 29th May 2023 would be observed as a Work Free Day to ensure the participation of the State’s Public Servants at the Inauguration Ceremony,” the circular partly read.

“Accordingly, Permanent Secretaries/Heads of Parastatals/Extra-Ministerial Agencies and Directors Administration and Human Resource are to mobilize Officers to attend the event which is scheduled to commence at 9.00 am at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.”

FG Declares Public Holiday

Ahead of the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, the Federal Government (FG) has proclaimed Monday, May 29th a national holiday.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the proclamation was made in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The Minister welcomed all Nigerians on “the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy, as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated, and indeed in all elections across the nation.”

He urged them to continue to support and develop democracy by upholding all democratic institutions and adhering to the rule of law.

READ ALSO