Lagos Govt Closes Redeemer’s School Over Death Of Student

The Ministry of Education in Lagos State has closed the Redeemer’s Nursery and Primary School located at Ogba over the death of a student.

This development was announced by Lagos State’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo via a statement on Monday.

The Commissioner said that the school would remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures, as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school,” Adefisayo said.

“The police are investigating the matter. A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.”

The intervention is due to the ministry’s concern about the safety of the pupils.

The Redeemer’s Nursery and Primary School Ogba will remain closed until all the required approval processes were concluded.

Parents whose children are pupils of the school have been advised to note the closure and await the conclusion of the administrative investigation.