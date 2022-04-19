fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

Lagos Govt Closes Chrisland Schools Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

April 19, 2022055
Lagos Govt Closes Chrisland Schools Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

The Lagos State government has shut down all branches of Chrisland Schools in various parts of the state over the alleged sexual abuse of one of its students.

The state government via a statement revealed that the alleged abuse is been investigated.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland Schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations,” the government said.

The full statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and pscyho social support is provided.

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography”.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland Schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations.”

Interswitch Unites With Cisco Networking Academy To Equip Tertiary Institutions Across Nigeria 

About Author

Lagos Govt Closes Chrisland Schools Over Alleged Sexual Abuse
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 3, 20140227

Tragic! Deputy British High Commissioner, Carter, Slumps, Dies At MMIA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Peter Leslie Carter, yesterday, slumped and died at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, L
Read More
December 4, 20140302

FEC Okays N470.5bn For Roads, Bridges

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N470 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 17 roads and bridges across the country. Sup
Read More
June 18, 20140271

NBC Earmarks N10bn To Replace Old Bottles In Eastern Region

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), bottler of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite has said it requires about N10 billion to replace empty cases of old bottles wit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.