Lagos Free Healthcare Records 600 Childbirths During Coronavirus Lockdown

The free healthcare programme set up by the Lagos State government as medical palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown on residents has so far taken delivery of 600 children.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Tuesday while giving an update on how the state is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor added that many Lagos residents have benefited from the medical palliative measures with over 18,000 patients freely attended to.

“We announced medical palliative for all those who are in need of it at our 27 secondary health institutions and 57 primary healthcare facilities.

“Within the time this has started over 18,000 patients have been able to access and have been given free medical service at each of these health facilities.

“I am also pleased to announce that over 600 childbirths have been recorded in this period all free of charge,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Among other palliative measures, the state government said it also plans to feed 100,000 youths daily.

“We have begun the distribution of relief items to 250,000 vulnerable residents of Lagos. In addition to that, 100,000 youths will be provided one meal per day across LCDAs via our food kitchens,” he said.

Source: Channels TV