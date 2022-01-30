Lagos Endorses Farming In Urban Areas

January 30, 2022 29

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, has called on residents to embrace the practice of urban farming as one of the ways to attain food sufficiency.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, made the call at the official launch of Urban Agriculture in Lagos State, on Thursday, according to the Head of Public Affairs, LSADA, Abimbola Adeola.

She noted that the launch was to reawaken the minds of Lagos residents that they could practise urban farming despite the challenge of limited landmass being faced in different quarters across the state.

Urban farming aligns perfectly with one of the developmental agendas of the current administration under the THEMES plan, which is making Lagos a 21st-century economy through food security.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Hakeem Adeniji, at the launch, the commissioner said, “Today’s event is a way of raising the consciousness of Lagosians to practise urban farming in their communities and compounds, using any available space in their building.

“In situations where there is no space at all, people could use waste buckets, waste tires, or waste bags filled with soil to plant some edible vegetables. That little vegetables planted for household use has added to the agricultural production availability in the state.”

Adeola said urban farming would add to food production, increase access to fresh agricultural products, reduce pressure on food products within the market, and stabilize the price of food.

She said, “Urban farming is an agricultural revolution, which has taken off in some developed countries to solve food insecurity, local food promotion, and urban sustainability efforts.

“Among the most pressing needs of any urban agglomeration is to achieve food security, and one of the ways to achieve this is by supporting and recognising the economic, environmental and social benefits which urban farming offers.”

According to her, urban farming also can nourish farming households and communities and create economic opportunities.

“Urban farming helps stimulate the local economy through job creation, income generation, and the growth of small businesses. More importantly, urban farming makes fresh food more affordable. It is fast becoming an important component of a city’s food system.”