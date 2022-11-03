Lagos Digital Summit 2022 To Focus On Scaling Nigerian Businesses With Digital Technology – Adewale Adetona

The Lagos Digital Summit, a gathering of digital communication adopters, professionals and enthusiasts for the accelerated development of their businesses and the attainment of consistent value-add to various sectors and spheres of existence in Nigeria, is set to return for its 6th edition.

Organised by Mustardels Media and Expoze Nigeria, the summit, themed “Scaling Businesses leveraging Digital Technology”, is set to hold on Friday, 25th November 2022 at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos by 10 amand will focus on the use of digital technology to increase sales or revenue in a fast-evolving digital world.

The event will feature a keynote address by Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media as well as panel sessions featuring Nkem Onwudiwe, Founder, Her Network; Tunde Onakoya, Convener, Chess in Slums; Samuel Sokale, Head of Strategy and Marketing, Majeurs Chesterfield; Onyedikachim Nwankwo, Head of Product Marketing, Flutterwave; Sherif Lanre Akinpelu, Deputy Director, Strategy and Planning at SPV Communication; Adebayo Jacobs-Amoo, Founder, MyLibri Books; Muyiwa Aleshinloye, Director, Digital and Media at Publicis Groupe; Dotun Oloyede, Managing Director, Rolad Properties; Seun Adeola, Growth Operation Lead, Shara Nigeria; and Chiderah Monde, Curation Desk Lead, Twitter.

“Over 1,000 attendees are expected to attend the event which boasts of a keynote address, two-panel sessions and one fireside chat.” The Summit Convener, Adewale Adetona aka iSlimfit, expressed his delight.

“We are excited to bring back the Summit this year and it’s expected to be the biggest yet. We are motivated by the zeal to see entrepreneurs, tech and media enthusiasts take advantage of digital technology to scale their businesses.

The use of digital technology cannot be overemphasised and we look forward to welcoming everybody as we are set to make their attendance worthwhile through engaging discussions, valuable insights and transformative ideas that would emerge from the summit.”

With two business-focused panel sessions on the importance, effect and effective use of digital technology in scaling businesses for economic development, Lagos Digital Summit 2022 promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn firsthand from experts in the industry.

The Lagos Digital Summit 2022 is FREE to attend and supported by Rolad Properties, MyLibri Books, Amber Drinks, Publicity House Africa, and Brand Communicator. Registration is open and can be done at www.lagosdigitalsummit.com. Connect with @lagosdigitalsummit on Instagram and @LagosDigtSummit on Twitter.