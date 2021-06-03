Lagos, Dangote Foundation, VDMA Partner For Job Creation Scheme

June 3, 2021 79

The Lagos State Government has announced a collaboration with the Dangote Foundation and the association of Germany’s engineering industry, VDMA, to create job opportunities for youths in the country.

This was disclosed by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu said that the scheme would stimulate employment for youths in Lagos, empowering them with “technical knowledge and skills”.

The scheme would focus its training in areas such as electrical and mechanical engineering. He added that 120 participants were already benefiting from the Dangote Academy.

He said, “Today, I announced our willingness to partner with the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Germany-based company, VDMA for employment generation for the youths of Lagos.

“The Programme seeks to empower Nigerian youths with technical knowledge and skills in the areas of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering with 120 trainees already benefiting at the Dangote Academy.

“The initiative aligns with our commitment to youth empowerment through vocational training as it is a focus of our ongoing Graduate Internship Placement Programme.”