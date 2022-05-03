Lagos CP Cautions MC Oluomo, Istijabah Against Violence

May 3, 2022 52

Abiodun Alabi, the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Lagos State, met with two factional transport leaders in the state – Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo; and Azeez Abiola, aka Istijabah.

This was made known by Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos state via a statement.

The CP warned that anyone person found causing trouble anywhere within the state would be arrested and made to face the law.

“The warning has become imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to the property recently experienced in some parts of Lagos State mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state,” the statement partly read.

According to the police spokesman, Alabi separately met MC Oluomo and Istijabah in his office where “he admonished them to prevail on their teeming followers to act within the confines of the law, is poised to ensure the security currently being enjoyed in Lagos State remains intact”.

“In line with this stance, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and tactical commanders have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility,” the statement added.

Alabi assured Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that MC Oluomo, formerly Lagos NURTW Chairman, has been in a conflict with Istijabah, the state chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), an affiliate union of NURTW.