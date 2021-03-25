Lagos Commissioner Of Police Redeploys DPO Over Illegal Detention, Harassment

March 25, 2021 111

The Commissioner of Police (CP) for Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday, ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Onipanu, Francis Ani.

The spokesman for Lagos State Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the deployment was sequel to the harassment and illegal detention of two Nigerians; Tunde Abass and Kabir Mohammed.

He said some officers of the division harassed Abass and Mohammed on March 19 at the Onipanu area and the proceedings were recorded on phone by Abass.

Abass was arrested alongside Mohammed after his intervention in the case did not go well with the policemen.

According to Adejobi, the CP took the decision on Wednesday after he perused the report of the investigation into the incident “that had gone viral on the gross violation of Tunde’s human rights by the DPO and his boys”.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, condemned such acts of unprofessionalism and excessive use of power to send a signal to the whole world that the command will not, for whatever reason, condone such act; and to serve as a deterrent to other policemen who are fond of harassing, extorting and engaging in acts of lawlessness, unprofessionalism and gross violation of peoples human rights in the state,” he said.

The CP also ordered that the policemen be tried and punishment awarded against them accordingly.