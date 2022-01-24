fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

Lagos Clears N35bn Debt, Looks To Rapid Pensions Payment

January 24, 2022047
Retirement Savings Account

The Lagos State government has settled its N35bn accrued pension rights between May 2019 and December 2021 out of the N50bn arrears inherited from previous administrations.

The Commissioner for Establishment, Training, and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, said this during a press briefing on the state of affairs regarding pensions in Lagos.

According to her, the state wants to ensure that its retirees earn their pensions immediately after they retire from active service once the remaining backlog is cleared and removed.

She said, “Lagos inherited N50bn debt in accrued rights at the inception of the administration. We presently have a systemic process to clear the backlog inherited from prior administration with payment of N1bn accrued rights being paid to retirees every month.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration has paid over N35bn to 9,218 retirees as at the end of December 2021. At this rate, Mr Governor’s intention is to have cleared the entire backlog at the end of this tenure.

“This means that Lagos State would be the first state in the country including the Federal Government for retirees to have access to their RSAs.”

Ponnle said the state government is committed to the welfare and financial freedom of all retirees of the Lagos State public service. She said to increase the monthly pensions of its retirees, the state raised the monthly contributions of its workers into their Retirement Savings Accounts to 18 per cent from 15 per cent.

According to her, workers’ contribution was raised from 7.5 per cent of the monthly emolument to eight per cent, while the state raised its contribution from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

According to her, the state is up to date in its payments into its workers’ RSAs as it ensured the payments are made as and when due.

“Mr Governor is committed to the welfare of all staffs both in service and those that have retired. I would like to affirm that Lagos State under the current administration has speedy resolution of all pension issues in the state,” it said.

According to the commissioner, the state pays the pensions of pensioners who retired before 2007 under the Defined Benefits Scheme and recently increased their pensions by 33 per cent in line with the minimum wage for all state pensioners.

N26.6bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Bank PHB Director
Related tags :

About Author

Lagos Clears N35bn Debt, Looks To Rapid Pensions Payment
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

More Than 700m Indians Do Not Have Access To COVID-19 Vaccine [ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALS
January 15, 202101255

FG To Receive 10.1 million COVID-19 Vaccines In March

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government is set to receive 10.1 million coronavirus vaccines in March for Pfizer and other manufacturers. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Eh
Read More
October 28, 20153201

Seplat Plc Declares Interim Dividends as Net Profit Sheds 62%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc posted dismal performance in the third quarter as net profit plunged by 62 per cent to N13.6 billion. The board of
Read More
Airtel Announces Sale Of Telcoms Tower Companies In Madagascar, Malawi IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 23, 20210656

Airtel Announces Sale Of Telcoms Tower Companies In Madagascar, Malawi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of Africa’s top telecommunications company Airtel announced that it has sold its telecoms tower companies in Madagascar and Malawi. The sale of th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.