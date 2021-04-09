Lagos City Marathon 2021 Routes, Prize Money, Rules Plus Regulations

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has become an annual event with participant all over the world coming to compete for mouthwatering prize money in Lagos.
Lagos City Marathon 2021 Prize Money
|42km ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON 2021 PRIZE MONEY FOR MEN AND WOMEN
|1st Position
|$30,000
|2nd Position
|$20,000
|3rd Position
|$15,000
|4th Position
|$10,000
|5th Position
|$5,000
|6th Position
|$3,000
|7th Position
|$2,000
|8th Position
|$1,000
|42km ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON 2021 PRIZES FOR NIGERIAN MEN AND WOMEN
|1st Nigerian
|₦ 1,000,000
|2nd Nigerian
|₦ 750,000
|3rd Nigerian
|₦ 500,000
|4th Nigerian
|₦ 300,000
|5th Nigerian
|₦ 250,000
|6th Nigerian
|₦ 200,000
|7th Nigerian
|₦ 100,000
|8th Nigerian
|₦ 50,000
Rules And Regulations
The Lagos City Marathon is organized in accordance with the rules and regulations of the AFN, IAAF and AIMS and all participants must agree to abide by these rules and regulations and comply with all reasonable directions and decisions made by the officials and representatives of the IAAF and AIMS.
According to the rule, a runner must retire from the race immediately when requested to do so by any member of the Referee or official medical staff.
There will be no refund or transfer of participation for participants who do not take part or if the event is canceled for whatever reason.
The organizers reserve the right to limit and refuse any entries.
Lagos City Marathon 2021 Routes
For those that will be participating at the event here is the routes for the race.
Click the link to view the map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1HQOmpy7THmw7RTpMn88eHiVEzTmlOdX4&hl=en
All that you need to know about the Lagos City Marathon
Start & Finish
The starting point will be at Western Avenue, in front of the National Stadium Surulere, opposite Teslim Balogun Stadium. The finish will be in front of Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.
Start Time
Marathon – 6:30am
Getting to Start
Participants driving are advised to park their vehicles at the Teslim Balogun Stadium or the National Stadium as most roads around the start area will be closed. Attempts to drive to the areas may cause congestion and delays and violators may be sanctioned. Participants are advised to come early to avoid delays.
T/Shirts, Medals and Certificates
– All participants will receive a running race vest, and finishers will receive medals and certificate.
The temperature will be approximately 22-27degrees Celsius at the start.
Awards (Medals and Certificates)
All finishers of the marathon will receive medals and certificates.
Running race vest
All participants will receive a running race vest
The temperature will be approximately 22-27 degrees Celsius at the start
Race Timing
The race will be timed using the “Time tronics electronic timing system. Chips/Tags will be attached to the race bib number you will receive in your race pack. Do not remove this tag from your bib number.
Drink Stations – Water spaces between the commas
Water Stations will be provided at 2.5km,5km,7.5km,10km,12.5km,15km,17.5km20km,22.5km,25km,27.5km,30km,32.5km,35km,37.5km,40km,and at the finish.
Sponges/Refreshment
Sponges will be provided at the following stations on the Marathon route: 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km and 40km.
Toilets
Toilets will be provided after the following stations on the Marathon route: 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km, 40km and at the finish.
Medical
An Ambulance and medical station will be available approximately 200 meters after each main drink station on the Marathon route at 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km, 40km and at the finish. Medics will also be present at every intermediary station.
Hospitality
Top artistes and a selection of other activities will be available at the finish point to entertain the participants and supporters. Food and Beverage facilities will also be available here.
