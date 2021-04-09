Lagos City Marathon 2021 Routes, Prize Money, Rules Plus Regulations

April 9, 2021 179

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has become an annual event with participant all over the world coming to compete for mouthwatering prize money in Lagos.

Lagos City Marathon 2021 Prize Money

42km ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON 2021 PRIZE MONEY FOR MEN AND WOMEN 1st Position $30,000 2nd Position $20,000 3rd Position $15,000 4th Position $10,000 5th Position $5,000 6th Position $3,000 7th Position $2,000 8th Position $1,000

42km ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON 2021 PRIZES FOR NIGERIAN MEN AND WOMEN 1st Nigerian ₦ 1,000,000 2nd Nigerian ₦ 750,000 3rd Nigerian ₦ 500,000 4th Nigerian ₦ 300,000 5th Nigerian ₦ 250,000 6th Nigerian ₦ 200,000 7th Nigerian ₦ 100,000 8th Nigerian ₦ 50,000

Rules And Regulations

The Lagos City Marathon is organized in accordance with the rules and regulations of the AFN, IAAF and AIMS and all participants must agree to abide by these rules and regulations and comply with all reasonable directions and decisions made by the officials and representatives of the IAAF and AIMS.

According to the rule, a runner must retire from the race immediately when requested to do so by any member of the Referee or official medical staff.

There will be no refund or transfer of participation for participants who do not take part or if the event is canceled for whatever reason.

The organizers reserve the right to limit and refuse any entries.

Lagos City Marathon 2021 Routes

For those that will be participating at the event here is the routes for the race.

Click the link to view the map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1HQOmpy7THmw7RTpMn88eHiVEzTmlOdX4&hl=en

All that you need to know about the Lagos City Marathon

Start & Finish

The starting point will be at Western Avenue, in front of the National Stadium Surulere, opposite Teslim Balogun Stadium. The finish will be in front of Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

Start Time

Marathon – 6:30am

Getting to Start

Participants driving are advised to park their vehicles at the Teslim Balogun Stadium or the National Stadium as most roads around the start area will be closed. Attempts to drive to the areas may cause congestion and delays and violators may be sanctioned. Participants are advised to come early to avoid delays.

T/Shirts, Medals and Certificates

– All participants will receive a running race vest, and finishers will receive medals and certificate.

The temperature will be approximately 22-27degrees Celsius at the start.

Awards (Medals and Certificates)

All finishers of the marathon will receive medals and certificates.

Running race vest

All participants will receive a running race vest

The temperature will be approximately 22-27 degrees Celsius at the start

Race Timing

The race will be timed using the “Time tronics electronic timing system. Chips/Tags will be attached to the race bib number you will receive in your race pack. Do not remove this tag from your bib number.

Drink Stations – Water spaces between the commas

Water Stations will be provided at 2.5km,5km,7.5km,10km,12.5km,15km,17.5km20km,22.5km,25km,27.5km,30km,32.5km,35km,37.5km,40km,and at the finish.

Sponges/Refreshment

Sponges will be provided at the following stations on the Marathon route: 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km and 40km.

Toilets

Toilets will be provided after the following stations on the Marathon route: 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km, 40km and at the finish.

Medical

An Ambulance and medical station will be available approximately 200 meters after each main drink station on the Marathon route at 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km, 40km and at the finish. Medics will also be present at every intermediary station.

Hospitality

Top artistes and a selection of other activities will be available at the finish point to entertain the participants and supporters. Food and Beverage facilities will also be available here.