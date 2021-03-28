fbpx
Lagos-Badagry Expressway To Undergo Repair For 8 Weeks – Lagos Govt.

March 28, 2021073
The Lagos State Government announced repairs of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, work on the road is to commence from March 29, 2021.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Frederic Oladeinde, on Saturday.

He explained that the repairs would last for eight weeks and would start from Monday, March 29. The job will be completed on May 31.

“Traffic heading to Orile/Suru from Maza-Maza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link Toll lane and continue the movement to Orile. Such motorists could also go through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the Service lane from toll lane, to continue their journey.

READ ALSO: AfCFTA: Nigeria To Tighten Border Control, Tackle Fraudulent Invoicing

“Motorists going to Oshodi from Maza-Maza are also advised to use the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after mile 2 underpass to utilise the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counterflow to Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway to continue their journey to Oshodi.

“Those coming from Oshodi to Orile will be directed to Mile 2, Oke to connect the ramp to Signal Barracks and continue their journey to Orile, while those going back to Oshodi should make a U-turn and continue their trip to Oshodi.

“Other motorists coming from Otto Wharf should use the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane and continue their journey to Alaba/Orile.”

Kindness Udoh
